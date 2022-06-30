OnePlus 10T Leaked Images Hint at a OnePlus 10 Pro-like Design

After skipping the OnePlus 9T last year, OnePlus is all set to revive its T-series line of smartphones with the launch of the OnePlus 10T 5G later this year. Earlier this month, we saw a report suggesting the possible price of the device. Now, we have the first look at the OnePlus 10T, thanks to high-res renders based on a leaked pre-production unit of the device. Check out the details right below!

First Look at the OnePlus 10T 5G!

Reputable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) recently partnered with Smartprix to reveal several high-res renders of the OnePlus 10T. The renders showcase two color variants of the OnePlus 10T – black and green, much like the OnePlus 10 Pro model.

At first glance, the OnePlus 10T looks similar to the 10 Pro, although there are a few minor design changes. For starters, unlike the corner-placed front-camera punch hole of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the 10T features a top-center punch-hole.

At the back, the LED flash on the OnePlus 10T is placed at the top instead of at the bottom of the camera module on the 10 Pro. Also, the report says that the rear camera module does not merge with the glass back of the device.You can check out a few renders attached in the slide below.

Plus, the Hasselblad branding seems to be missing, which will could be a key differentiator between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the 10T. Unfortunately, there is no evidence of OnePlus’ signature alert slider on the OnePlus 10T renders, which hints that the company would ditch the feature for the upcoming device.

OnePlus 10T: Specs and Features (Rumored)

Now, coming to the key specs and features of the OnePlus 10T, rumors suggest that it will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 Samsung-made AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The panel is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth UI experience.

Under the hood, it is expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS storage. The device is rumored to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 10T will reportedly come with a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor, along with a 32MP punch-hole selfie shooter. Other than these, it will support 5G networks, the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies, advanced speakers, and more.

So, if you want to know more about the OnePlus 10T, stay tuned to Beebom for further updates. Also, let us know your thoughts on the upcoming OnePlus T-branded device in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x Smartprix