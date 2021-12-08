OnePlus 10 Series Rumored to Launch in January; Hints Alleged OnePlus CES Invite

OnePlus is expected to launch the rumored OnePlus 10 series in early 2022. In addition to this information and more leaks, an alleged OnePlus invite has surfaced online, which hints at the possible launch date of the phones. This invite could possibly be for the OnePlus 10 series launch.

The leaked OnePlus invite comes from reputable tipster Max Jambor who recently took to Twitter to share it with the world. The invite suggests that the event will take place in Las Vegas on January 5. Coincidently, this is the same day when the CES 2022 event in Las Vegas will commence. Save the date! 🙃 pic.twitter.com/k65NClhrEt— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 7, 2021

While OnePlus did not mention anything about the OnePlus 10 series in the invite, we expect OnePlus to release the phone on this date. But, since OnePlus is expected to release the phones first in China, this information could be wrong and OnePlus might just reveal some information about its upcoming flagship devices during the event or other products instead.

To recall, The company will reportedly launch the series sometime during January and February in China, followed by a global launch in March 2022.

OnePlus 10 Series Expected Specs and Features

Coming to the specs and features of the OnePlus 10 series, the devices are expected to boast high-end chipsets, advanced cameras with pro zooming capabilities, and other flagship-grade features. Although not much is known about the standard OnePlus 10 model, the expected specs of the higher-end OnePlus 10 Pro have leaked online as aforementioned.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. There might be a triple camera setup at the back: a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with support for up to 3.3x zoom. Furthermore, the device is expected to feature a 32MP selfie snapper at the front, which would be a welcome upgrade over the 16MP sensor on the previous OnePlus phones.

Under the hood, the device is to flaunt Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W or 125W fast charging onboard. It is also expected to run the Android 12-based unified OS developed by OnePlus and Oppo out of the box.

As usual, these are just rumors and we can’t fully rely on them. We will let you know once we get official details, hence, stay tuned until then.

Featured Image courtesy: OnLeaks