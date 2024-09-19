One Piece Season 2: Netflix Reveals Casting for Nico Robin and Crocodile

Geeked Week 2024 is currently underway and Netflix is surprising its fans with numerous updates about their favorite TV shows. Just recently, we got an exclusive set tour of One Piece Live-Action season 2 but what we didn’t expect was another major reveal from Team Netflix. Following the set tour, the staff accidentally gave away the cast of two of the most anticipated roles in Season 2 of the live-action series, Crocodile and Nico Robin.

The team has inadvertently disclosed the information regarding the casting of Crocodile and Nico Robin on the Netflix website. It’s now official that Joe Manganiello will play the role of Mr. 0, aka Sir Crocodile, and Lera Abova will portray Miss All Sunday (Nico Robin) in the second season of One Piece Live Action. You can read about other cast members for One Piece live-action Season 2 here.

Image Courtesy: One Piece Live-Action by Netflix (X/@whatonnetflix)

The official staff has also come to learn about the premature update and joked that we need to call Usopp to patch the leaks. They also remarked that more surprises are on the horizon for fans, thus, stay tuned for more cast updates for One Piece Live Action season 2. That said, what do you think about the new cast who have joined the grand adventure? Let us know in the comments below.