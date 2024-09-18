Here Is a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2

A few weeks ago, Netflix introduced fans to the new actors who will be joining the One Piece season 2 cast. And now, we have got a behind-the-scenes tour of the sets, costumes, and more for Season 2. Netflix Geeked Week 2024 is currently underway, and of course, we have Jeff Ward (actor who plays Buggy the Clown) giving fans a quick behind-the-screen look at One Piece Season 2, along with the production team involved in making the upcoming season a reality.

There is still a long way to go until the release of One Piece Live-Action Season 2, which Ward does confirm to be 2025. However, in the meantime, he came forward to give us an exclusive set tour of the ongoing production of season 2 in Cape Town, South Africa:

As a long-time One Piece fan, it is exhilarating to meet the production crew and explore the different units, including all of the costume, hair & makeup department, props master, and production design experts for the One Piece live-action adaptation. It is also good to see showrunner, Matt Owens, join the set tour with Ward.

We first get to see some of the new costumes, different from the Straw Hats’ usual attire, in this tour video. Then, we move on to the hair design department, where we see the various wigs for upcoming Baroque Works members, Buggy, and more. Finally, we get a first-ever look at the sets for Crocus’ lighthouse and the arms shop that Zoro visits on Logue Island and gets the Sandai Kitetsu III, one of the swords in Zoro’s collection.

Based on this sneak peek, we can undoubtedly say that the production crew is pouring their hearts into crafting the second season and making it look identical to the manga.

The team has made sure to blur the spoilers in this video. However, stay tuned for all the easter eggs we found in this set tour. That said, if you have found any easter eggs in this video, do let us know in the comments below.