Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti Announced; Price Starting at Rs 31,000

Merely a month after the launch of the RTX 4070, Nvidia is expanding its 40-series GPU lineup with the addition of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 GPUs. These are mass-market GPUs that will cater to the needs of most gamers, delivering a solid 1080p performance at affordable prices. So, let’s look at all the details.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Launched

Nvidia mid-range RTX 4060 Ti GPU will be available in two variants — one with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, and the other with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. And that’s the only difference between the two SKUs. The rest of the specifications, which are listed below, remain the same.

As you might already, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is based on Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture (TSMC’s 4N process), supports DLSS 3, and an 8th-Gen encoder with AV1 support. The 4060 Ti will deliver up to 22 TFLOPS of performance, which is an uptick over the 16 TFLOPS and 7 TFLOPS performance of the previous-gen RTX 3060Ti and RTX 2060 Super, respectively.

Furthermore, the RTX 4060 Ti has a 160W TGP for both 8GB and 16GB variants, which is 40W lower than the 3060 Ti. This graphics card supports 32MB L2 cache and a 128-bit memory bus operating at 18Gbps. Nvidia also claims that the RTX 4060 Ti “is on average 2.6x faster than the RTX 2060 SUPER GPU and 1.7x faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU.”

Priced at Rs 41,000 ($399 in the US), the company is initially making the 8GB variant of the RTX 4060 Ti available for sale starting on May 24. The 16GB RTX 4060 Ti variant will cost Rs 51,500 ($499 in the US) and go on sale sometime in July.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Arrives in July

In addition to the RTX 4060 Ti, Nvidia also shared information on the more affordable RTX 4060, which will also arrive in July. It will be priced starting at Rs 31,000 in India ($299 in the US).

Coming to the specifications, this GPU comes with 24MB of L2 cache (increased from 3MB cache on the RTX 3060) with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Further, it includes a 128-bit memory bus operating at 17Gbps (272 GB/s, as you can see below). The RTX 4060 has a peak TGP of 115W, which is way lower than the 170W TGP of the RTX 3060.

One of the things that you might have noticed here is that Nvidia has reduced the VRAM buffer from 12GB on the RTX 3060 to 8GB on the RTX 4060. This might seem odd to many buyers but the company justifies it by saying that it’s because of the memory bus “restrictions” on the chip used in these 40-series cards.

Finally, you can check the performance of some of the most popular titles on the RTX 4060-series graphics cards in the gallery below. Are you looking forward to buying one of these mid-range 40-series GPUs from Nvidia? Let us know in the comments below.