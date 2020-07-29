How many of you remember the Nubia Alpha smartwatch? The company first showed off this smartphone-watch combo at IFA back in 2018. It went on sale earlier in 2019. Fast forward another year, Nubia seems to have perfected the recipe as it’s launched the Nubia Watch alongside its Red Magic 5S gaming phone earlier this week.

Nubia Watch: Specs and Features

Nubia Watch can be seen as a slimmed-down version of Nubia Alpha. You ask, why?

A quick look at the Nubia Watch reveals that it is less bulky, slimmer, and well, does not have the camera module on the front. This is a key differentiator between the two variants. This smartwatch has a 4.01-inch flexible AMOLED display that wraps around your wrist. It is not just restricted to the main body and covers the straps too, offering a larger viewing area.

The dial is made of high-strength aluminum alloy, the frame of 316L stainless steel, and finally, there’s a ceramic body in tow. You have a skin-friendly silicone strap in tow, but there is a Napa leather straps option available as well. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The Nubia Watch arrives with eSIM support for standalone calls using the speaker and microphone on board. It also keeps you in the social loop – sending across all of the message notifications, reminders, and more. It will also enable you to track your location without having your smartphone on person. There’s obviously continuous heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and automatic exercise tracking features built into the watch.

On the software side of things, you have the Nubia Wear Watch system to offer you a unique flat UI, panoramic wallpapers with a boatload of customization options, two-finger gesture to turn off the screen, and a lot more. You can even connect your TWS earphones via Bluetooth to the watch to enjoy music on the move, complete payments using NFC, and much more.

Nubia Watch comes equipped with a 420mAh battery that the company claims should last you around 36 hours on a single charge. It will offer 6.5 days of standby time, as per the product page.

Price and Availability

Nubia Watch has been priced at 1,799 yuan (around Rs. 19,200) and will be available in three colorways – Black, Green, and Red. It will go on sale starting from 5th August in China.