ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has today unveiled its new brand logo. The announcement was made on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The company had hinted about an imminent logo refinement last week.

The new logo follows a simple design focusing on typography. The text is in lowercase with Red color whereas the background is in White color. For reference, below is the old logo of Nubia.

“New image, new starting point, new ecology… Nubia brand upgrade, a new look, new LOGO and brand vision officially launched! Generation Z has arrived, nubia brand ecology will add layout of intelligent hardware field, to create a younger, more stylish, personalized intelligent lifestyle.”, wrote Nubia’s co-founder on Weibo (translated from Chinese).

This hints that the company is planning to enter more product categories like smart lifestyle products targeted at Gen-Z in the future, following the footsteps of Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and Realme.

Going by these, we could expect fitness bands, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, or even bags from the company. We could expect the company to bring some of these products to India as well. Meanwhile, Poco is also working on its own TWS earbuds.

As of now, there is no word on the company’s initial lineup of smart lifestyle gadgets. However, Nubia should hopefully be announcing more details or teasers about its smart gadgets portfolio in the weeks to come.

With this logo refresh, Nubia becomes the second smartphone brand to have a major logo refinement within a month. Notably, OnePlus refreshed its logo in the third week of March.