Ahead of Phone (2) Launch, Nothing Opens up First Service Center in India

Nothing is all set to launch the Phone (2) tomorrow and ahead of this, the Carl Pei-led company has opened up its first exclusive customer service center in India to make things easier for existing and prospective buyers. Check out the details below.

Nothing’s Service Center Arrives

Nothing has announced its first exclusive Customer Service Center in Bengaluru. The store will be up and running in August to provide proper after-sale services and support to people. The company is also increasing its customer service support team by 50%.

The exclusive service center will host service camps for users and will help them get accessories, care packs for Accidental/liquid Damage, warranty upgrade packs, and more.

On the announcement, Manu Sharma, GM, and VP, of Nothing India said, “At Nothing, in addition to building iconic designs, products, and software experience, we are equally committed to after-sales service to provide an elevated product experience to our customers in India. We are thrilled to announce the opening of our exclusive service center that will foster trust and establish credibility among our esteemed customers in India.“

Nothing plans on increasing the number of service centers from 230 to 300 by this month. It also aims to open up 5 more exclusive service centers in five cities by 2023 and add around 20 more centers by 2024. This comes after Apple recently opened up its first two stores in India (in Mumbai and New Delhi) as a way of bolstering its position in the country. Nothing aims exactly that!

In related news, Nothing has also announced a special pop-up in India and more places for you to grab the Phone (2) easily offline. As for the Nothing Phone (2), it will be the company’s second phone with the same transparent aesthetics, a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and improvements in various areas. The smartphone will launch at 8:30 pm tomorrow, so, stay tuned for all the updates you need!

Featured Image: Nothing Phone (2)