Nothing Partners with Qualcomm for New Products; Raises $50 Million Funding

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s startup Nothing today announced its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and new $50 million funding. The announcement comes months after Nothing launched its first product, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds.

Nothing Partners with Qualcomm After $50 Million Funding

Nothing says it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and its Snapdragon platform to power future tech products. There’s no word on the first product Nothing will launch in partnership with Qualcomm just yet. However, it might have something to do with Andy Rubin’s Essential. Going by the company’s product launch strategy for the ear 1, we could expect a lot of teasers in the coming months ahead of the launch.

Coming to the $50 million funding, Nothing hasn’t disclosed who invested this time around. Instead, it said the Series A extension is from strategic and private investors. The company will use the newly-raised fund for research and development to enter new product categories as part of its ecosystem.

“Seamless connectivity is paramount to achieving our vision of a future without barriers between people and technology. We look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies and our strategic investors to achieve Nothing’s next phase of growth,” said Carl Pei, CEO & co-founder of Nothing.

Meanwhile, here’s what Qualcomm’s SVP & President Enrico Salvatori had to say regarding the partnership: “By combining the power and efficiency of Snapdragon mobile platforms with 5G connectivity across many different categories of devices, we are fostering the development of innovative products that are intended to benefit consumers and deliver richer, more immersive experiences.”

Nothing says it has sold over 100,000 units of Ear 1 within two months. If you haven’t been paying attention to Nothing’s first TWS earbuds, you can check our review below: