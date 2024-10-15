Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition Gets an Official Release Date

Nothing announced the Community Edition Project back in March after the launch of the Phone (2a) (review). For the past six months, the community has been tirelessly collaborating with Nothing to build a new variant of the Phone (2a) based on their imagination. And it looks like Nothing is finally ready to launch the end product.

The London-based firm took X to post a short video revealing the launch date of the Phone (2a) Community Edition. The event “Community Spirit” will be held on October 30 at 11:00 GMT. Community spirit.



Join us for our next big reveal. 30 October, 11:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/lmsBFRlNQk— Nothing (@nothing) October 15, 2024

The video is most definitely a Firefly with a green glowing abdomen. This is a reference to the finalized design, color, and glow-in-the-dark characteristics of the Phone (2a) Community Edition. The phone looks like yet another generic Pale Mint colorway during the daylight. But the color shifts to a glowing neon green pattern in a dark environment.

We already know this since the designs and the winners of each of the stages are highlighted on the Nothing website. For those unaware, the four stages in the co-creating project consisted of:

Hardware design: The highlight of this Community Edition is – Phosphorescence, a design that uses different materials to give the phone a “playful, meaningful and just the right level of unexpected” look.

Image Source: Nothing

Wallpaper design: After a slew of submissions, Nothing went with the “Connected Collection” which takes some inspiration from the Phosphorescence design and combines it with hand-drawn elements and the company’s existing wallpapers for a unique look.

Packaging design: The box gets the same pastel green treatment, with a macro shot of one of the phone’s camera lens in focus, which goes well with the name of the design – “Less is More”.

Marketing campaign: The final stage involved curating a way to promote the Community Edition. For this, Nothing chose “Find your light. Capture your light.” which it says embraces the idea of fireflies and connects all four stages together.

The Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition may well retain the specifications of the original Phone (2a). If so, you’ll get the Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, and three Glyph segments. Additionally, the phone will feature a 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide dual camera setup at the back and a 32MP Sony IMX 615 sensor on the front. Other specs include a 5,000 mAh battery, 45W wired charging, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

This will mark the release of the sixth Nothing Phone (2a) colorway besides White, Black, Blue, Milk, and Special Edition. What are your thoughts so far on the Nothing Phone (2a) Community Edition? Do you like the overall design of the device? Let us know in the comments below.