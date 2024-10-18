Home > AI > NotebookLM Now Lets You Customize AI Podcasts and the Results are Unreal

NotebookLM Now Lets You Customize AI Podcasts and the Results are Unreal

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
In Short
  • Google has finally brought custom instructions to Audio Overview on NotebookLM.
  • Now, you can add your preferences and guide AI hosts on which material to focus on, what to discuss, and more.
  • Apart from that, you can also listen to Audio Overview in the background while working on NotebookLM without interruptions.

When Google introduced Audio Overview aka AI podcast on NotebookLM last month, it went completely viral. Many said it’s Google’s mini ChatGPT moment. And now, the company has released a slew of updates to make NotebookLM even more interesting. You can now customize AI podcasts on NotebookLM with custom instructions.

notebooklm customize podcast

Yes, it was one of the most requested features and Google has quickly added the feature. Basically, before generating an Audio Overview, you can add your own instructions and guide the conversation between AI hosts. It’s like passing a note to the AI hosts.

add custom instructions in notebooklm ai podcast

For example, you can ask it to focus on a specific source from your uploaded material, talk more about a specific topic, or simply ask the AI hosts to explain the topic based on the expertise level of your audience.

Put simply, you can specify your preferences and AI hosts will adhere to your instructions. That’s pretty cool, right? For example, I uploaded one of my articles on OpenAI’s internal conflict amid many researchers leaving the company and told NotebookLM to focus on Sam Altman. Well, the result was pretty surprising.

You can listen to the AI-generated podcast by yourself, and notice how well it followed my instructions. By the way, you can now listen to Audio Overviews in the background while chatting with your notebook without any interruptions.

Related Articles
This High Schooler’s App Brings Apple Intelligence-like Writing Tools to Windows 11
Arjun Sha Oct 17, 2024
I Tried out My First Hindi LLM ‘Nanda,’ and Here’s How It Went
Sagnik Das Gupta Oct 16, 2024
Gemini Gems: How to Make Your Own Custom Gemini AI Chatbot
Arjun Sha Aug 29, 2024

Apart from that, Google has dropped the ‘Experimental’ label from NotebookLM which means it’s now a full-fledged product. Finally, Google has also announced NotebookLM for business users, universities, and organizations. They can apply for the NotebookLM Business pilot program to get early access.

VIA Google
#Tags
#AI

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Also Read
    This High Schooler's App Brings Apple Intelligence-like Writing Tools to Windows 11
    This High Schooler's App Brings Apple Intelligence-like Writing Tools to Windows 11
    Author Arjun Sha
    I Tried out My First Hindi LLM 'Nanda,' and Here's How It Went
    I Tried out My First Hindi LLM 'Nanda,' and Here's How It Went
    Author Sagnik Das Gupta
    OpenAI Facing Internal Conflicts Amid Sam Altman's Push for Moneymaking Products
    OpenAI Facing Internal Conflicts Amid Sam Altman's Push for Moneymaking Products
    Author Arjun Sha
    How Cursor AI Editor Made Coding Easier For Me
    How Cursor AI Editor Made Coding Easier For Me
    Author Arjun Sha
    What is Cursor AI, the ChatGPT Replacement for Coding
    What is Cursor AI, the ChatGPT Replacement for Coding
    Author Arjun Sha
    What is ChatGPT Canvas and How to Use It
    What is ChatGPT Canvas and How to Use It
    Author Arjun Sha
    I Tried Out ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode, and It's Not What OpenAI Demoed
    I Tried Out ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode, and It's Not What OpenAI Demoed
    Author Arjun Sha
    Load More