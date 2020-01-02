HMD Global was expected to unveil the Nokia 9.2 PureView smartphone later this year, but the launch has reportedly been delayed significantly because the company has decided to upgrade its specs to incorporate the latest hardware in its next-gen flagship. According to Russia-based tipster, Nokia Anew (@nokia_anew), the device is now expected to be launched this fall with the Snapdragon 865 instead of the Snapdragon 855 or 855+ that was originally expected to power the device.

The announcement of Nokia 9.2 is likely to be delayed until the autumn due to the replacement of the processor on the Snapdragon 865.#Nokia9 #NokiaMobile #HMD #Nokia2020 pic.twitter.com/DbAFdMFi6v — Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) December 30, 2019

Earlier reports had claimed that the company will launch a 9.1 PureView in early 2020 as an upgrade to the original Nokia 9 PureView that was launched back in 2018 with a penta-camera setup that drew a lot of attention from the global media, but failed to enthuse users for the most part. It’s much-hyped camera setup also received disappointing scores from DXOMark, which meant it never really lived up to the company’s sales expectations.

Meanwhile, the new chipset powering the Nokia 9.2 PureView makes a lot of sense, given that it comes with a number of upgrades over its predecessor, including support for 144Hz displays and 8K video recordings. What’s more, it will only ship with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which means that all possible variants of the next-gen PureView will come with 5G connectivity.

As one can tell, the exact tech specs of the rumored Nokia 9.2 PureView remains a mystery for now, and even the new info about its processor is only a rumor for now, so do remember to take it with a pinch of salt more concrete details emerge in the coming days.