NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch with a 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Indian brand Noise has a new affordable smartwatch for us called the NoiseFit Core 2 after recently introducing the ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz. The new smartwatch in India comes with a SpO2 monitor, a battery life of up to 7 days, and more features. Check them out below.

NoiseFit Core 2: Specs and Features

The NoiseFit Core 2 gets a circular dial and has a metallic finish with a lightweight design. It sports a 1.28-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 240 x 240 pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and support for more than 100 cloud-based watch faces.

The smartwatch is home to various health features like a Spo2 monitor, a 24×7 heart rate monitor, a stress monitor, a sleep monitor, and a breathing tracker. It comes with the ability to track the steps taken, calories burnt, and distance covered. There’s support for over 50 sports modes and the ability to see the activity history too.

The NoiseFit Core 2 is backed by a 230mAh battery, which can last up to 7 days on a single charge. It has a standby time of up to 30 days and takes about 2 hours to fully charge. It also supports Bluetooth version 5.0, the NoiseFit Sync app, and is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Additional features like remote music/camera controls, flashlight, Find my Phone, Do not disturb mode, wake gesture, alarm, and more are included. There’s also support for IP68 water resistance and inbuilt games, much like the Noise Icon 2.

Price and Availability

The NoiseFit Core 2 is originally priced at Rs 3,999 but will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,799 via the company’s website and Flipkart in the coming days.

It comes in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Rose Pink, and Olive Green colorways.