Noise Launches Its Latest, the HRX Bounce Smartwatch in India

Wearable brand Noise has launched the new HRX Bounce smartwatch in India as part of its collab with HRX on the occasion of the latter’s first-ever half marathon. It is a budget-friendly watch and encourages people into adopting a healthy lifestyle by inculcating fitness into their daily routine. Here’s a look at its price, features, and more.

Noise HRX Bounce: Specs and Features

The HRX Bounce gets a 1.39-inch LCD round display with 450 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×240 pixels. You get to use the Bluetooth Calling functionality. There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.1 and the ability to dial contacts via the watch, access recent logs, and store up to 8 phone numbers via Noise Buzz.

There are health features like a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and a SpO2 monitor. The smartwatch also offers stress management and breathing exercises. You can also track multiple activities via over 100 sports modes and even keep track of the calories burnt, steps taken, and distance covered. You can track all of these via the NoiseFit app.

The Noise HRX Bounce is backed by a 230mAh battery that can last up to 7 days on a single charge and provides features like weather updates, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, the Raise to Wake feature, smart notifications, and much more. Additionally, it supports more than 150 watch faces and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Noise HRX Bounce is priced at Rs 2,499 and is now available via Flipkart, Myntra, and the company’s website. It competes with other affordable smartwatches like the Fire-Boltt Rocket, the boAt Wave Electra, and more.

It comes in Midnight Blue, Active Green, Active White, Active Black, and Jet Black colors.

Buy Noise HRX Bounce via Flipkart (Rs 2,499)