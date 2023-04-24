Noise Launches New ColorFit Vivid Call Smartwatch in India

Noise has added a new smartwatch to its ColorFit lineup in India. This is the new ColorFit Vivid Call with attractive features like Bluetooth Calling, inbuilt games, and much more, coming at under Rs 2,000. Have a look at the details below.

Noise ColorFit Vivid Call: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Vivid Call has a square-shaped 1.69-inch LCD display with 550 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels. You get more than 100 watch face options to choose from as per your mood.

The primary feature is Bluetooth Calling enabled with the help of an inbuilt microphone and speaker. The Noise Buzz feature allows you to save up to 10 phone numbers. You also get to use the dial pad and access recent contacts.

The Noise Health Suite includes a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. There are over 100 sports modes to track various activities like walking, cycling, and more. You can also keep an eye on the calories burnt, steps, taken, and distance covered. All this can be tracked via the NoiseFit app. The Noise ColorFit Vivid Call can go on for up to 7 days on a single charge.

It also has access to games like Floppy Bird and Hamster and supports AI voice assistance from Google Assistant or Siri. Other features include breath practices, sedentary and water intake reminders, an alarm clock, remote music and camera controls, weather updates, and more. The smartwatch also supports an IP67 rating.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Vivid Call retails at Rs 1,699 and is available via the company’s website and Amazon. It competes with the Fire-Boltt Rocket, the boAt Wave Leap Call, and more.

You can choose from colors like Space Blue, Silver Grey, Jet Black, Forest Green, Rose Pink, and Deep Wine.

Buy Noise ColorFit Vivid Call via Amazon