boAt Introduces Its Latest, the Wave Leap Call Smartwatch in India

boAt has launched a new smartwatch as part of its Wave series in India. The new Wave Leap Call, as the name suggests, comes with Bluetooth Calling functionality as one of its highlights. Check out the other features, the price of the smartwatch, and more below.

boAt Wave Leap Call: Specs and Features

The Wave Leap Call gets an inbuilt microphone and a speaker for Bluetooth Calling. There’s also the ability to save up to 20 contacts and directly dial numbers via the dial pad.

The watch has a metal chassis and features a 1.83-inch square display with 550 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×280 pixels. The screen has 2.5D curved glass and supports the Wake gesture.

It includes the usual heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep tracker. It also has the ability to track the steps and calories and enables breathing sessions. Plus, there are over 100 sports modes to keep an eye on physical activities.

The boAt Wave Leap Call can last up to 10 days on a single charge and for about 60 days on standby. With Bluetooth Calling enabled, a full charge can go on for about 3 days. The additional utility features like an alarm clock, weather updates, smart notifications, Find my phone, music/camera controls, and access to Google Assistant or Siri, among other things.

The watch comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and supports more than 100 watch faces.

Price and Availability

The boAt Wave Leap Call is priced at Rs 2,199 but will be available at an introductory price of R 1,499 via Amazon India. The sale will start on March 20. It competes with options like the NoiseFit Crew, the Fire-Boltt Tank, and more.

The watch comes in Deep Blue, Cherry Blossom, and Active Black color options.

Buy boAt Wave Leap Call via Amazon