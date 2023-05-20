Noise ColorFit Qube 2 Makes Its Entry in India at Under Rs 3,000

Indian wearable brand Noise has a new smartwatch under its ColorFit series in India. The new ColorFit Qube 2 comes with a large display, Bluetooth Calling, and built-in games as some of its highlights. Check out the details below.

Noise ColorFit Qube 2: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Qube 2 has a square dial and features a 1.96-inch TFT display with 450 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 240×282 pixels.

The highlighting feature is single-chip-based Bluetooth Calling, which is said to provide a stable and convenient calling experience. The watch supports Bluetooth version 5.1. It also has the Noise Buzz functionality for the option to save up to 8 contact numbers. Plus, there’s an option to access to dial pad and recent calls.

The Noise Health Suite includes a SpO2 sensor, a heart rate monitor, a period tracker, a stress monitor, and the ability to practice breathing exercises. You can track various activities like diving, running, walking, cycling, and more via the 100+ sports modes. And of course, there’s the ability to count the steps, calories, and distance covered.

The Noise ColorFit Qube 2 can last for up to 7 days on a single charge and comes with over 200 watch faces, including cloud-based ones. You can also play games like Hamster and Young Bird and summon either Siri or Google Assistant. The watch is IP67-rated too. Other features include weather updates, camera/music controls, reminders, an alarm clock, a timer, DND mode, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Qube 2 retails at Rs 2,499 and can be bought via the company’s website (currently at Rs 1,599) and Flipkart. It competes with the likes of the boAt Wave Electra, the NoiseFit Twist, and more.

The smartwatch comes in Royal Blue, Jet Black, Deep Wine, Silver Grey, and Rose Pink colorways.

Buy Noise ColorFit Qube 2 via Gonoise.com