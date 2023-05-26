Noise ColorFit Quad Call Smartwatch with a Sleek Design Launched

Noise has a new smartwatch for us, which is a part of the ColorFit range. The new ColorFit Quad Call, as evident from its name, supports Bluetooth Calling and comes with a sleek design, among other things. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Noise ColorFit Quad Call: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Quad Call has a sleek metallic chassis with silicon straps. There’s a square 1.81-inch TFT display with 550 nits of brightness and a resolution of 240×280 pixels. The watch has over 100 watch faces, including cloud-based ones.

The inbuilt mic and speaker combo allow access to Bluetooth Calling. You can save up to 10 phone numbers and access the dial pad and recent logs directly via the smartwatch. There’s a 260mAh battery on board, which is said to last up to 7 days on a single charge.

You get the usual health-focused features like a SpO2 sensor, a heart rate monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. There’s the option to track the calories, steps, and distance while managing stress and following breathing exercises.

The ColorFit Quad Call gets more than 100 sports modes to monitor various activities. Everything can be tracked via the NoiseFit app available on both Android and iOS. You also get to access Google Assistant or Siri with the help of the watch.

Additional features include inbuilt games, weather updates, remote music and camera controls, reminders, and much more. The smartwatch also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Quad Call comes with a price tag of Rs 1,499 and competes with options like the Urban Pro M, the Hammer Pulse X, and more. It is available via Amazon and the company’s website in et Black, Space Blue, Rose Pink, Silver, Gray, and Deep Wine colors.

Buy Noise ColorFit Quad Call via Amazon