Urban Pro M Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch Introduced

Wearable brand Urban has launched its latest smartwatch called the Urban Pro M in India. The new Bluetooth Calling watch falls in the budget price range and somewhat resembles the expensive Apple Watch Ultra, thus, joining a number of existing clones like the Gizmore Vogue, the Fire-Boltt Gladiator, and more. Check out the details below.

Urban Pro M: Specs and Features

The Urban Pro M has a metal body with 3D curved edges and a square-shaped 1.91-inch HD display with 550 nits of brightness. The watch comes with an infinity loop strap, which matches the looks of the Apple Watch Ultra, especially the Trendy Orange color. There’s a dynamic rotating crown for easy navigation.

There’s support for an advanced noise-isolating mic and speaker combo to enable clear and stable Bluetooth Calling. There are dedicated dual sensors for heart rate, SpO2, and blood pressure measuring. There’s an option to track the steps taken, calories burnt, and distance covered. You get over 107 sports modes to record several activities.

Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, stated, “With the launch of URBAN Pro M, we are proud to offer a smartwatch that combines high-end features with a great design. Whether you’re looking to stay connected on the go, keep track of your health and fitness goals, or just look chic, URBAN Pro M has got you covered. We are confident that our customers will appreciate this amalgamation of world-class technology and a global trendy design.“

The Urban Pro M can last for up to 7 days on a single charge and comes with support for a calculator, weather updates, music control, and more. There’s access to AI voice assistance (Google Assistant or Siri) and the IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. You can try over 150 watch faces as per your need.

Price and Availability

The Urban Pro M is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores too. It comes in Midnight Black, Misty Blue, Smoky Grey, Blush Pink, and Trendy Orange color options.