Hammer Introduces New Smartwatch and TWS Earbuds in India

Homegrown brand Hammer has introduced a brand new smartwatch called the Pulse X and three new TWS earbuds, the Ko Mini, the Airflow Plus, and the G Shots in India. All these products fall in the affordable price range. Check out the details below.

Hammer Pulse X Smartwatch: Specs and Features

The smartwatch sports a 1.83-inch IPS large touchscreen display with 500 nits of brightness. It has a metal casing, which houses a functional crown and a button on the right side. It also comes with interchangeable silicone straps.

The smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling functionality with an in-built mic and speaker. The smartwatch claims to offer up to 2 days of battery life. It is IPX7 water and dust resistant. There is support for 100+ watch faces and 55+ sports modes. The smartwatch offers a plethora of features like a step counter, sleep monitoring, sedentary reminder, password protection, GPS, and much more. It is compatible with HRY FINE App on both Android and iOS.

Hammer Ko Mini: Specs and Features

The Ko Mini TWS earbuds offer a clear sound experience via 13mm dynamic drivers. The case is backed by a 200mAh battery that offers 18 hours of combined playtime. There is also supports Type-C fast charging. It is IPX4 water and dust resistant.

The Ko Mini comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 and offers an integrated voice assistant facility.

Hammer Airflow Plus: Specs and Features

The Airflow Plus TWS comes with an in-ear design with soft silicon tips and features 13mm dynamic drivers to deliver premium sound quality in refined clarity. It comes with Noise Isolation for distraction-free calls and streaming. The earbuds also offer touch controls for various functionalities like answering and rejecting calls. the earbuds rest in a circular case with a transparent lid.

The TWS claims to provide up to 23 hours of playtime and charge via USB-C. Additionally, there’s support for Bluetooth version 5.1 and an IPX4 for water and dust resistance. For hands-free usage, the earbuds offer integrated voice assistant functionality.

Hammer G Shots: Specs and Features

The G Shots TWS are targeted at gamers and comes with an in-ear design. The TWS supports ultra-low latency of 50ms, thus, reducing lag. It delivers an immersive gaming experience with single-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). Additionally, touch controls are supported for convenience.

The G Shots can provide up to 22 hours of combined playtime. It comes with Bluetooth version 5.3 and is IPX4 water and dust resistant. The earbuds come with integrated voice assistant functionality, making them convenient for hands-free use

Price and Availability

The new Hammer smart wearables will be available from March 25 via Amazon and the official Hammer website. Here’s a look at the prices.