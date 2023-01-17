Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS Smartwatch Introduced in India

Noise has launched a new smartwatch called the ColorFit Pro 5 GPS in India. As the name suggests, the watch comes with built-in GPS support, Bluetooth Calling, and more features. Check out the price and more details below.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Pro 4 has an inbuilt GPS to track the distance covered via the NoiseFit app. There’s also the workout track feature to monitor physical activities.

a

There’s also support for the company’s single-chip-based Tru Sync tech to enable Bluetooth Calling. The watch supports Bluetooth version 5.3. There’s the option to access the recent call logs and store up to 10 contacts using Noise Buzz.

The ColorFit Pro 4 GPS has a 1.85-inch TFT display with 600 nits of brightness, a screen resolution of 240×284 pixels, and over 150 watch faces. It includes the usual health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, and the ability to monitor breathing patterns. It also comes with around 100 sports modes.

Additionally, the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 GPS comes with up to 7 days of battery life and supports an IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS is priced at Rs 2,999 and is now up for grabs via Amazon India and the company’s website. It competes with options like the boAt Wave Ultima, the Fire-Boltt Tank, and more.

The smartwatch comes in a number of colors, namely, Charcoal Black, Deep Wine, Mint Green, Silver Grey, Sunset Orange, Teal Blue, Rose Pink, and Midnight Blue.