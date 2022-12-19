Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Introduced in India; Check out the Details!

Noise has introduced the new ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch in India. The watch, which is a part of the company’s flagship series, comes with an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling support, and a dedicated Digital Crown, among other things. Have a look at the details below.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha features an aluminum alloy frame and has a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels. It also has 2.5D curved glass and support for over 150 cloud-based watch faces.

There’s a Digital Crown for you to navigate the UI and has smart controls with features like Tap to wake and Palm control.

The watch has support for the company’s TruSync technology for a stable Bluetooth Calling experience without taking a toll on the battery life. There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.3 and an inbuilt speaker and microphone.

The ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha gets a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. It also comes with support for stress measurement and breath practice. There are around 100 sports modes to try for the required physical activity tracking.

You also get weather updates, daily reminders, stock updates, and more. The watch comes with up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge and has the InstaCharge tech to provide a 50% charge in about 30 minutes. It also supports an IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha is priced at Rs 3,799 to take on the likes of the Amazfit GTS 4, the Fire-Boltt Hulk, and more in India. It will be up for grabs from Amazon India and the company’s website, starting December 28.

The smartwatch comes in Black, Pink, Blue, Wine, and Teal colorways.