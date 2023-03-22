Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista Makes Its Entry; Check out the Details!

Noise has launched a new budget smartwatch as part of its ColorFit Icon series in India. The new ColorFit Icon 2 Vista comes with several attractions, including, an AMOLED display and the most trending feature –Bluetooth Calling, among other things. Have a look at its price, features, and more below.

Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Icon 2 Vista has a metallic build and a square-shaped 1.78-inch AMOLED screen. The display supports a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels, a pixel density of 326ppi, and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. You can get to try more than 150 watch faces.

The inbuilt microphone and speaker enable Bluetooth Calling. There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.1. The Noise Buzz functionality allows you to save up to 10 phone numbers and even access recent logs.

The Noise health suite includes a heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, a SpO2 sensor, and a period tracker. It also helps to take care of your stress and practice breathing exercises. You can also track your calories, steps, distance, and a number of physical activities using the 60+ sports modes. These things can be tracked via the NoiseFit app.

The ColorFit Icon 2 Vista has a battery life of up to 7 days and has access to AI voice assistance via Siri or Google Assistant. Other features include inbuilt games, weather updates, reminders, a calculator, and more. It also supports an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista retails at Rs 2,499 and competes with the latest Fire-Boltt Legend, the boAt Wave Leap Call, and more. It can now be bought via Flipkart, Myntra, and the company’s website.

You can choose from a number of colors, namely, Midnight Gold, Silver Grey, Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Deep Wine.

Buy ColorFit Icon 2 Vista via Flipkart (Rs 2,499)