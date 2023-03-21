Fire-Boltt Introduces the New Legend Smartwatch in India

Fire-Boltt has launched the new Legend smartwatch in India. This is the company’s latest Bluetooth Calling smartwatch, which comes with a stylish design and an affordable price tag. Check out the price, features, and more.

Fire-Boltt Legend: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Legend comes with a sleek and lightweight design and features a 1.39-inch square display with an HD resolution and a number of watch face options. There’s support for an inbuilt microphone and speaker to enable Bluetooth Calling. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth version 5.1.

Commenting on the launch, Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, “In our endeavor to create a long-lasting relationship with our customers, we have always strived to give them options that are compatible to their ever-evolving needs. Our futuristic approach supplemented by our team’s relentless efforts enables us to bring the best of technology at affordable pricing to our customers. The launch of Legend is yet another step in this direction.“

For health tracking, there’s a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. There are over 123 sports modes to track activities like swimming, cycling, running, and more. You can also track the steps, calories, and distance.

The Fire-Boltt Legend also provides access to water intake and sedentary reminders, inbuilt games, remote music/camera controls, weather updates, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, DND mode, a Wake gesture, and more. The smartwatch can last up to 7 days on a single charge. It also comes with voice assistance via Google Assistant or Siri and has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Legend is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available via the company’s website and offline stores. The watch competes with options like the NoiseFit Twist, the Gizmore Vogue, and more.

It comes in Black, Silver Grey, Gold Pink, Champagne Gold, and Light Gold Red color options.