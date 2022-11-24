Noise Air Buds 2 with up to 40 Hours of Playback Time Launched

Indian wearable brand Noise has introduced the new Air Buds 2 TWS earbuds in India, succeeding the Air Buds TWS launched back in 2020. The new Air Buds 2 comes with up to 40 hours of battery life, ENC support, and more features. Read on to find the price and features.

Noise Air Buds 2: Specs and Features

The Noise Air Buds 2 features a semi-in-ear design and comes in a translucent charging case, which resembles the look of the Nothing ear (1). The earbuds weigh 3.5 grams (each), making longer usage convenient.

The earbuds support 13mm Dynamic Drivers for enhanced bass output. There’s support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls and a quad-mic system. This also makes sure there’s no unnecessary noise while listening to music.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “Consumer-centricity being core to our DNA, Noise Air Buds 2 is designed to deliver flagship audio experience to the community seeking a dependable device in their budget for their everyday hustle. With a vision of introducing products that are a blend of technology, innovation, performance, and style, we are certain that this feature-packed product will add more value to the lives of users.“

The Air Buds 2 comes with the company’s Instacharge technology, which can provide a playback time of up to 4 hours in just 10 minutes. Charging is done via a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the Noise Air Buds 2 supports Bluetooth version 5.3 for faster connectivity, wake and pair feature, and IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Noise Air Buds 2 retails at Rs 1,799 and will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Flipkart, from today.

It is available in Clear Black and Clear White color variants.

Buy Noise Air Buds 2 via Amazon (Rs 1,799)