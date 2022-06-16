Apple Might Launch 15-inch MacBook with M2 Chip in Q2 2023: Kuo

Following the launch of the M2-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, rumors about a new 15-inch MacBook started making rounds on the internet. Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is planning to launch a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch display, along with a 12-inch model in 2023. Now, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the company will indeed introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air next year, but the 12-inch model is in limbo. Check out the details below.

New 15-inch MacBook Coming in Q3 2023

In a recent tweet, Kuo shared his take regarding the development of Apple’s rumored 15-inch MacBook (minus the Air moniker). According to Kuo, the bigger new MacBook is expected to go into mass production in the first half of 2023. He also predicted that the device will go on sale sometime in Q3 2023. You can check out his tweet right below. Prediction updates:

1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

Additionally, Kuo mentioned that the device will come with two CPU options. According to the analyst, Apple will offer the new 15-inch MacBook with either the M2 chipset (with a 35W adapter) or the M2 Pro chipset (with a 67W adapter).

Now, as per the Bloomberg report, Apple initially planned to release the 15-inch MacBook Air alongside this year’s 13-inch model. But, the company reportedly “shelved those plans to focus on the 13.6-inch version.”

Apart from the 15-inch MacBook, Bloomberg also reported that Apple is planning to release a new 12-inch MacBook. Although Kuo says that he has not yet heard anything about the 12-inch model as of now. However, DSCC analyst Ross Young previously reported that Apple “is planning a new variant of the MacBook Air for 2023 that will feature a screen size of around 15-inches.” So yeah, the 15-inch model certainly seems to be in the works.

What do you think about the upcoming 15-inch MacBook? Would you like a bigger screen on the thin and light MacBook Air? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.