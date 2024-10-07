Unreleased M4 MacBook Pro’s Geekbench Result Leak with Record-Breaking Numbers

Apple is planning to release its M4 MacBooks around the end of October, but a Russian YouTuber named Wylsacom has already unboxed the upcoming MacBook Pro M4, and it seems to be a retail model. This early reveal is unprecedented as Apple products have rarely leaked before their official launch. Nevertheless, the leak shows Geekbench results of unreleased Apple M4-powered MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, delivering record-breaking performance.

The MacBook Pro M4 with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores achieves an exceptional 3,864 points in the Geekbench single-core test and 15,288 points in the multi-core test. Apple is running the performance core at 4.41GHz with 16GB of RAM. For your reference, the M4-powered iPad Pro also runs at 4.4GHz, and the A18 Pro on the iPhone 16 Pro/ Pro Max runs at 4.04GHz.

The base M4 MacBook Pro features one extra CPU core and likely uses a fan so the CPU performance is slightly better than the fanless 9-core M4 iPad Pro. On the other side, Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon X Elite SKU (X1E-84-100) can raise the frequency of two cores to 4.2GHz but fails to cross the 3,000 mark in single-core tasks. Geekbench single-core Geekbench multi-core 10-core Apple M4 on MacBook Pro (Leaked) 3,864 15,288 9-core Apple M4 on iPad Pro 3,647 13,135 12-core Apple M3 3,108 15,126 12-core Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-84-100) 2,845 15,722

However, with 12 CPU cores, the Snapdragon X Elite manages to match Apple M4’s multi-core score but keep in mind that the X Elite draws a lot of power, close to 80W. In terms of performance per watt, Apple M4 is leagues ahead of the competition including Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD.

Recently, a report suggested that Qualcomm is working on its second-gen Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset which would run cooler and offer great CPU performance. However, we must wait for test runs to see if it can beat Apple’s latest M4 chipset.