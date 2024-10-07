Home > News > Unreleased M4 MacBook Pro’s Geekbench Result Leak with Record-Breaking Numbers

Unreleased M4 MacBook Pro’s Geekbench Result Leak with Record-Breaking Numbers

Arjun Sha
comment Comments 0
apple m4 running on macbook geekbench score leaked
Image Courtesy: Apple
In Short
  • In the latest leak, Apple M4 running on the unreleased MacBook Pro M4, delivers blistering CPU performance in Geekbench 6.3.
  • The 10-core Apple M4 CPU on the MacBook Pro scored 3,864 points in the Geekbench single-core test and 15,288 in the multi-core test.
  • The Apple M4 CPU outperforms the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite in single-core and matches multi-core performance, likely at a much lower power envelope.

Apple is planning to release its M4 MacBooks around the end of October, but a Russian YouTuber named Wylsacom has already unboxed the upcoming MacBook Pro M4, and it seems to be a retail model. This early reveal is unprecedented as Apple products have rarely leaked before their official launch. Nevertheless, the leak shows Geekbench results of unreleased Apple M4-powered MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, delivering record-breaking performance.

The MacBook Pro M4 with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores achieves an exceptional 3,864 points in the Geekbench single-core test and 15,288 points in the multi-core test. Apple is running the performance core at 4.41GHz with 16GB of RAM. For your reference, the M4-powered iPad Pro also runs at 4.4GHz, and the A18 Pro on the iPhone 16 Pro/ Pro Max runs at 4.04GHz.

apple m4 on macbook geekbench score

The base M4 MacBook Pro features one extra CPU core and likely uses a fan so the CPU performance is slightly better than the fanless 9-core M4 iPad Pro. On the other side, Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon X Elite SKU (X1E-84-100) can raise the frequency of two cores to 4.2GHz but fails to cross the 3,000 mark in single-core tasks.

Geekbench single-coreGeekbench multi-core
10-core Apple M4 on MacBook Pro (Leaked)3,86415,288
9-core Apple M4 on iPad Pro3,64713,135
12-core Apple M33,10815,126
12-core Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-84-100)2,84515,722

However, with 12 CPU cores, the Snapdragon X Elite manages to match Apple M4’s multi-core score but keep in mind that the X Elite draws a lot of power, close to 80W. In terms of performance per watt, Apple M4 is leagues ahead of the competition including Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD.

Related Articles
M4 Mac Mini: Everything We Know So Far
Kanika Gogia Oct 1, 2024
A18 Pro Arrives on Geekbench, But Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Takes the Crown
Arjun Sha Sep 11, 2024

Recently, a report suggested that Qualcomm is working on its second-gen Snapdragon X2 Elite chipset which would run cooler and offer great CPU performance. However, we must wait for test runs to see if it can beat Apple’s latest M4 chipset.

SOURCE YouTube/Wylsacom
#Tags
#Apple#Macbook Pro

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...