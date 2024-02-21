Nintendo Switch Online Is Getting Five Rareware Games Today

The Nintendo Partner Direct for 2024 just happened. While we only had a handful of good announcements, like some Xbox exclusives for Nintendo Switch, there was one more that caught our eye. And this one is for the retro gamers out there. It turns out that five of the five Rareware games are returning to the Nintendo Switch!

This list of classics includes Killer Instinct, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs, Snake Rattle ‘n’ Roll, Blast Corps, and R.C. Pro-Am. These are some of the classic games where you could feel the arcady rush and excitement. Coming from the old vaults like Super Nintendo and other old consoles, the Rareware games are a great nostalgic revival of old Nintendo games.

Image Courtesy: Nintendo/ YouTube

While Killer Instinct is a critically acclaimed fighter, Blast Corps still holds a special place in many gamers’ hearts. You can play these games on your Nintendo Switch immediately, but there is a catch.

Nintendo Rareware Games: How to Play

The classic Rareware games are available on Nintendo right after the event. If you have Nintendo Switch Online, you can enjoy Killer Instinct, Battletoads in Battlemaniacs, Snake Rattle ‘n’ Roll, and R.C. Pro-Am right away. However, to unlock the fifth game, Blast Corps, you will need to buy the Expansion Pack subscription.

It seems Nintendo wants all their players to enjoy the classic Nintendo games while enjoying other current games. As Xbox exclusives also join the Nintendo catalog, it seems Nintendo Switch is ready to be a mixed bag for all kinds of gamers.

What do you think of these Rareware games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online? Do you like the way Rareware games make their return to Nintendo Switch from the old vaults? Let us know in the comments below.