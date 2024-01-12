Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Accidentally Leaked at CES 2024

Amidst the noises of CES 2024, an AI company might have accidentally leaked a release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 at the event. For many recent months, Nintendo has been in the spotlight for working on a much-awaited successor of its console. And while mostly everything is speculation, this news might come as the first significant rumor for a possible Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

A press release by the company Altec Lansing was spotted via digitaltrends. According to the press release released at CES 2024, Altec Lansing has been working on AI-shark and is rebranding the former Gameshark software through this. The date for the release is supposed to be September 2024.

However, the highlight here is that the company mentions that the release date for its product will ‘be coinciding with Nintendo Switch 2‘.

“The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant leap forward in the gaming experience, bringing enhanced gameplay for beginner-level users. The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.”

However, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier’s X(formerly Twitter) post, one insider from AI Shark has confirmed this release window of Fall 2024 to be a rumor. This sparks debate around what is the final release date for Nintendo Switch 2 and whether the leaked information is trustworthy or not. FYI: An Ai Shark spokesperson tells me they're just guessing about the next Nintendo console's release date https://t.co/CqPE9oBSDr— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 11, 2024

Some people from the industry are also calling this a headline-maker statement as there are no conclusive details, and it might all be false.

AI Shark revealing this info might come in bad taste to Nintendo as the company has been quiet around all the Switch 2 buzz. As Nintendo does not share its hardware plans with any other company, this is highly speculative. We must wait and see when and what is up Nintendo’s sleeves.