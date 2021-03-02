Reliance Jio has introduced five new prepaid data plans for JioPhone users in India. The plans span across different price segments, starting at just Rs. 22. If you’re a JioPhone user, here are the new data plans you can use to recharge your JioPhone.

New JioPhone Data Plans

The new JioPhone data plans in India are priced at Rs. 22, Rs. 52, Rs. 72, Rs. 102, and Rs. 152 respectively. You get 28 days of validity with all these new plans. Starting with the cheapest Rs. 22 data plan, the company offers 2GB of data and complimentary access to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The data speed reduces to 64Kbps once you exhaust the data limit.

Coming to the Rs. 52 plan, you get 6GB of data alongwith access to Jio apps. You’re essentially getting an additional 4GB of data by spending an additional Rs 30 over the Rs 22 data plan. However, if you’re looking for an affordable plan with daily data limits, then the new Rs. 72 plan is meant for you. For Rs. 72, Jio offers 0.5GB of daily data for 28 days, which is a total of 14GB of data.

For those seeking the flexibility to browse the internet without constantly worrying about the data limit, Jio has introduced Rs 102 and Rs 152 plans with 1GB and 2GB of daily data limits respectively. As a result, you get a total of 28GB of data (1GB per day) with the Rs. 102 plan and 56GB of data (2GB per day) with the Rs. 152 plan.

As all these are data plans, you won’t get voice and SMS benefits with any of them. If you want a recharge plan that offers voice calling and SMS as well, you can consider other JioPhone plans that cost Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, Rs. 185, and Rs. 749 from Jio’s official website.