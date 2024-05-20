New Deadpool and Wolverine Teaser Releases as Tickets Go Live!

So guys, the pre-booking for the tickets of Deadpool and Wolverine is live! Ryan Reynolds took to social media and posted a one-minute teaser announcing the tickets going live. The clip does not have a lot of new footage but features a shot of Dogpool and the previously leaked combat sequence between Wolverine and Deadpool with some R-rated conversations. LFG. GT. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/vskaU4O5GO— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 20, 2024

As the tickets went live, people have already started storming the internet to get their first-day first-show tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine. The hype for this movie is evident as the sites selling the tickets crashed within seconds of it going live. In all honesty, as soon as the sale of these tickets was announced I expected that something like this would happen. This is truly understandable considering the spectacular cast filled with a ton of cameos.

The early tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine are only available in the United States as of now and if you are reading this from somewhere else, I’m sorry to say this but you’ll have to wait till the sale is initiated in your region as well. However, if you are reading this from the United States, what are you waiting for? Click on the link below and get your hands on those tickets now. LFG!!