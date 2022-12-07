Amazon Introduced New Kindle with Improved Display in India

Amazon has introduced the next-gen Kindle with some improvements in India. The new 2022 Kindle comes with an improved display and more storage, among other things. This comes in addition to the recently launched Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition earlier this year in the country.

Amazon Kindle 2022: Specs and Features

The new Amazon Kindle 2022 comes is touted to be the ‘lightest and most compact‘ Kindle model available. It is designed with an eco-friendly approach and is made up of 90% recycled magnesium. The packaging is also 100% wood fiber-based.

There’s a 6-inch glare-free paper-like display with a 300ppi high resolution. This is said to have three times the pixels of its predecessor, making content clearer and more readable. The display comes with a dark mode and adjustable front light.

The e-reader gets 16GB of internal storage, which is double the storage offered by the previous generation and has support for USB-C for charging. It has a longer battery life, which is claimed to last up to 6 weeks on a single charge.

There’s support for the X-Ray feature (also available on Amazon Prime Video) to get more details about a book and has an inbuilt dictionary too. The setup is easy with the help of the Kindle app, which is available for both Android and iOS.

You also get access to the eBook store with a wide collection of eBooks, exclusive content for Prime members, and Amazon Original Stories. Additionally, it has support for Wi-Fi, 4 LEDs, and parental controls too.

Price and Availability

The new Amazon Kindle (2022 Edition) is originally priced at Rs 9,999 but will be up for grabs for Rs 8,999 for a limited period. It is now available for purchase via Amazon India.

The new Kindle comes in Black and Denim colors. It also has several fabric covers in Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald for Rs 1,799.

Buy 2022 Amazon Kindle via Amazon India (Rs 8,999)