Your Netflix Subscription Is About to Get More Expensive in 2025

We are not even through one month into 2025, and the streaming price hikes have already dawned upon us. Netflix is the first to take the baton, as they have just announced increased subscription charges across all their popular plans, which will go into effect starting with your next billing cycle.

This news comes from the Q4 2024 earnings report that Netflix released on Tuesday. Here, they mentioned, “we are adjusting prices today across most plans”. The price hike will apply to Netflix users in the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina. Here are the new Netflix subscription charges:

The ad-supported plan will go from $6.99 to $7.99

Standard plan went from $15.49 to $17.99

Premium plan increased from $22.99 to $24.99

Image Credit: Ruggiero Scardigno/ Shutterstock

The reason for this price hike according to the streaming giant is, “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix,” which is what they said in the letter to its investors.

This is the first time that the ad-supported tier has seen a price hike since its release in 2022. They are also rolling out a new Extra Member with Ads plan. This will allow those with the Ads subscription to add another member to their Netflix Household. It was previously limited to the standard plan, which cost $7.99

The company recently had one of the most successful quarters just last year, where they gained 19 Million new subscribers, adding to a total count of 300 Million users across the globe. This success can be attributed to the release of shows like the new season of the Squid Games.