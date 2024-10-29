Home > News > This New Netflix Feature Lets You Share ‘Moments’ from Your Favorite Movie/TV Show

Anshuman Jain
In Short
  • "Moments" is a new Netflix feature that lets you clip and share favorite scenes from movies and series.
  • Shared clips direct others to the exact moment on their Netflix app
  • The clips will be saved in the "My Netflix" tab on the app itself.

We all have our favorite TV show or movie moments, whether it is Tony Stark snapping his fingers or Walter White’s iconic “I am the Danger” speech. We love these crucial scenes that make you jump out of your couch. And that is why Netflix is bringing a new feature called “Moments”. The feature will allow you to capture and share these scenes with others to get them hooked on what you are watching.

The Moments feature lets you record scenes in your favorite Netflix series and movies. Once captured, you can easily revisit them whenever you wish. Or, you can quickly share them with your buddies or followers on apps like Snapchat, WhatsApp, or Instagram. When they click on your clip, the exact scene will load up on their Netflix app as well.

Netflix Moments Share Interface

To save a clip, tap on the Moments button on your screen, and then tap on Save. This will capture the clip, and you’ll be able to access it from the My Netflix tab. From here you can rewatch all your saved clips and share them if you wish to. Or if you rewatch an episode or a movie, then it will start from said scene. Though I suppose there might be an option to let you rewatch from the beginning.

Netflix Moments Capturing Feature

Moments is exclusively available on the Netflix mobile app. It’s currently only available on the iOS version, with the Android release coming soon.

I couldn’t help but notice that the feature is similar to YouTube Clips. It lets you record particular moments in a video and share them with others. I feel with the new addition, Netflix just wants to capture the audience who might be interested in their series but just needs a call to action to make the move.

People already post clips of popular shows and movies on social media networks. The Moments feature just directs the audience to Netflix’s app. Another advantage I just realized is that this function will help minimize comments on Instagram Reels where people ask what movie or series a clip is from. What are your thoughts on Moments? Have you tried the feature yet? Let us know in the comments below.

