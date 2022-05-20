Netflix Has a New “Mystery Box” for Kids to Get Shows, Movies Recommendations

Netflix has a“Play Something” feature to help people discover a movie or TV show when in doubt. A similar feature has now been added for kids, which will be a Mystery Box to help them discover content as per their liking or “reconnect with a familiar face.” Here are the details.

Netflix’s Mystery Box Now Live

Netflix’s new Mystery Box will be available for the Kids profile on TVs globally and will allow kids to discover movies and TV shows to watch with ease. The Mystery Box will appear right on the home screen.

The video-streaming, via a blog post, says, “At Netflix, we are dedicated to creating an engaging and tailored experience to connect kids to the stories that shape their world. We hope that kids will love the surprise and delight of revealing the next show or film recommended for them.“

To access the feature, people can head to the Kids profile and they can find the Mystery Box residing in the Favorites Row. This row on the profile shows characters from the listed shows and movies for kids to better interact and connect with the content they like watching on Netflix. Clicking on the box, which will be placed somewhere between the listed shows and movies, will provide kids with a new title to watch.

So, based on the previously viewed content, the Mystery Box can show options like the next installment of Boss Baby or maybe a show or movie that has characters known to the kids.

This new Mystery Box feature comes in addition to various kids-centric ones like Kids Top 10 Row, Kids Recap emails, and various parental controls that already exist on the OTT platform. So, how do you like this new Netflix feature for kids? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.