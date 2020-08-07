Netflix entered the Indian market back in January 2016. So far, the streaming service didn’t offer support for languages that are prevalent in the country and that’s finally changing now. The company has announced that Netflix subscribers can now use the service in Hindi.

With this addition, Netflix is available in a total of 27 languages globally. Netflix says it has added language support on sign-up pages, title names, synopsis, search results, and payments. There are even posters for popular titles in Hindi.

“Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi,” said Monika Shergill, VP-Content at Netflix India.

You can switch to Hindi from Manage Profiles -> Language. In the drop-down list that appears now, choose ‘Hindi’ and click on Save. Neflix lets you set different languages for each profile.

If you’re trying to change the language of Netflix app on mobile, the method to do so is slightly different. You will notice that the ability to change language is not baked into the Manage Profiles section. Instead, you will have to change it from the app’s account settings.

To change the language on Netflix mobile app, open the app and switch to the ‘More’ tab from the bottom navigation bar. Now, tap on Account, scroll down to ‘Profile & Parental Controls’, choose ‘Hindi’, and save. If you’re not seeing the change immediately, sign out and sign in again for the changes to take effect.

While this is a good first step, we hope Netflix expands its catalog and language support to more regional languages in the country, which in turn may benefit the platform by attracting users who are otherwise hesitant due to the language barrier.