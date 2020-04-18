Netflix has made some of its documentaries available for free through its YouTube channel since schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With this step, Netflix aims to help kids focus on their academics and education.

“We have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel. We hope this will, in a small way, help teachers around the world.”, says Netflix.

In case you’re unaware, Netflix allows teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms for educational purposes. Clearly, this is not possible right now since schools are closed. Teachers were not able to assign these tasks to students stuck at home until now since all children may not necessarily have a Netflix account to access them.

The available documentaries include 13th (Film), Abstract (Series – Season 1), Babies (Series – select episodes), Chasing Coral (Film), Explained (Series – select episodes), Knock Down the House (Film), Our Planet (Series), Period. End of Sentence. (Short), The White Helmets (Short), and Zion (Short).

Along with each documentary, there are educational resources that can be used for assessing the students later on. Netflix plans to conduct Q&A sessions with some of the creators behind these documentaries so that curious students may get clarifications regarding the subject straight from the creator.

The documentaries are currently available in English. Netflix says it will add subtitles in more than a dozen languages later this week. If you’re interested, jump right into the YouTube playlist given below.

Watch Netflix Documentaries (YouTube)