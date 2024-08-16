My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 Release Date and Time

With Season 7 Episode 13, My Hero Academia’s story will reach its culmination point with the Deku vs Shigaraki battle. Fans have been patiently waiting for this much-awaited match-up, but we were met with repeated delays recently. However, the anime staff has now officially confirmed the release date of MHA Season 7 Episode 13. So, keep reading to find out the exact release date and time of My Hero Academia Season 7 episode 13.

As everyone is aware, the Olympics 2024 was in full swing last week and concluded last Sunday. As the Olympic coverage coincided with the MHA anime’s broadcast in Japan, episode 13’s release was delayed. Now that the Olympics 2024 event is over, the staff has officially confirmed that the eagerly anticipated Deku vs Shigaraki battle is scheduled to premiere on August 17, 2024, at 2:30 AM PT worldwide in episode 13.

The new teaser, shared on X, has rekindled the hype for the upcoming episode. Here are the release dates and times of MHA Season 7 Episode 13 for different regions:

US: August 17 at 2:30 AM PT/ 5:30 AM ET

August 17 at 2:30 AM PT/ 5:30 AM ET UK: August 17 at 10:30 AM BST

August 17 at 10:30 AM BST India: August 17 at 3:00 PM IST

We have also created a countdown timer for the Deku vs Shigaraki episode release. So, make sure to bookmark this page to keep track of the release time.

What Happened in MHA Season 7 Episode 12?

My Hero Academia Episode 12 was full of surprises. All For One was able to restore his body to its prime form using a rewind quirk. On the other hand, Shigaraki’s body was adapting to the situation and reshaping into a much more powerful form, which continued to trouble the superheroes.

Ninja Hero: Edgeshot decided to sacrifice his life to mend the severely damaged heart of Bakugo using his Foldabody technique. Thanks to Mirio distracting Shigaraki, Deku was able to enter the battlefield successfully by landing a devastating blow to the destroyer.

Now, we are all set to witness the epic battle between Deku and Shigaraki in the upcoming episode this weekend.