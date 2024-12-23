A New My Hero Academia Spin-Off Announced Along with Season 8’s Release Window

2024 has been a year of endings. Alongside Jujutsu Kaisen, the My Hero Academia manga series concluded after a decade. Plus, the thrilling seventh season of MHA also ended this year. However, as confirmed earlier, we will be getting the final season next year. Now, the production team has surprised us with another treat that awaits fans in 2025.

Studio Bones Film is adapting the popular MHA spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, into an anime, which is scheduled to be released in April 2025. It should be noted that this spin-off was not created by Horikoshi sensei but instead by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court.

A teaser was also shared on X (formerly Twitter) to give fans a glimpse of three new vigilantes who will be fighting for justice in the MHA universe.

Since the new spin-off will be airing in Fall 2025, the staff have disclosed that the final season of My Hero Academia has been moved to air in Autumn 2025.

We didn’t expect the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes to be announced at Jump Festa 2025. However, the fans of the spin-off have mentioned that it will be equally entertaining as the original MHA manga.

So, MHA fans! Gear up for a double treat next year. That said, what do you think about the MHA Vigilantes anime? Let us know in the comments below.