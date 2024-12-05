My Hero Academia Creator Kohei Horikoshi Confirms He’s Working on a New Manga

Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero adventure manga, My Hero Academia, officially concluded its decade-long run in August earlier this year. The fans cherished the glorious ending of MHA and Deku and were eagerly awaiting to hear more about Horikoshi sensei’s plans for the future. Ahead of My Hero Academia’s final volume release, Horikoshi opened up about his next new manga project in a recent interview with Marvel.

Fortunately, to the delight of the fans, Horikoshi is inquired about what he would do next after the completion of MHA. To this, the author finally discloses that “he has started working on his new manga already by beginning the storyboarding process.” You can see his full comment below:

I was “lucky” with My Hero Academia’s success, so I’m already feeling a lot of pressure to start the next one, but I plan to draw a manga with a new title as soon as possible.



Next time, I wanted to divide the work and only do the illustrations, but my editor told me, “You’d better do everything,” so I’m currently working slowly on the storyboard.

Image Courtesy: MHA by Studio Bones (X/@MHAOfficial)

Although he didn’t reveal any further details regarding his new manga, fans have already predicted that Horikoshi will explore the horror genre next. It’s because the author expressed his desire to draw a horror manga earlier in one of the MHA chapter’s notes.

MHA fans are forever thankful to Horikosh’s editor as he is the one who pushed the creator to work on a new manga by himself. Therefore, as soon as Kohei is done with the upcoming MHA events, we will hopefully hear more about his new work.

Having said that, let us know your predictions for Kohei Horikoshi’s next manga in the comments below.