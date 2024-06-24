My Hero Academia Manga Will End in Five Chapters

Manga creator Kohei Horikoshi has set an unreal standard in the superhero manga genre with My Hero Academia. Over the last ten years, MHA has become a worldwide sensation and is loved by all superhero anime fans. However, as all good things must come to an end, My Hero Academia is now confirmed to end in merely five chapters. Yes, one of the greatest shonen manga of our times will bid us adieu in the next two months.

My Hero Academia’s Last Manga Chapter Releases in August

If you aren’t aware, My Hero Academia manga has already reached its final stages, and chapter 424 marked the start of the Epilogue of the series. Now, in the latest “Jump Press” video on YouTube, it has been officially confirmed that the MHA manga will conclude after 5 chapters.

As revealed in the video, the final manga chapter will be released on August 5, 2024, in the 36th and 37th issues of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Well, here are the screenshots of this sorrowful announcement from the Jump Press video.

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Shonen Jump Channel Official

Alongside the announcement, Horikoshi sensei also shared a message for the fans about the ending of the series. You can read the translation of the message in the X post below. Horikoshi sensei said that he’s really thankful for the support of the fans who made it possible for him to draw Deku and his superhero friends for the last 10 years. He expects the fans will enjoy the Epilogue and support the series in its final days.

Kohei Horikoshi's Message at My Hero Academia's Ending. pic.twitter.com/L81UcP32rq— Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 24, 2024

My Hero Academia started its serialization on July 7, 2014, and now, after a decade, the series is set to meet its end with the final fight between Shigaraki and Deku coming to an end.

In his message, Horikoshi sensei also mentions, “See you again in Jump!” This possibly hints at the creator’s return to Weekly Shonen Jump with a new manga series very soon. We can’t say for sure as he could simply be talking about the last few MHA chapters as well.

That said, what do you think about the ending of My Hero Academia? Are you sad that you will not be able to meet Deku and his friends in the manga anymore? Let us know in the comments below.