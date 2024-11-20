Multiple X-Men Characters Will Appear in Upcoming MCU Projects Before Secret Wars: Feige

After Deadpool and Wolverine, fans of the X-Men franchise are active once again and they want more of X-Men on their screen as soon as possible. Even though we knew we would get to see more of the mutants following the release of Deadpool 3, we didn’t know when it would happen. Now, Kevin Feige has confirmed when we will get to see them along with what the future holds for the X-Men in the MCU. So, let’s dive right into it.

Kevin Feige Reveals the MCU Future of X-Men

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment (Via: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment Screenshot by: Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Kevin Feige virtually attended the Disney APAC Content Showcase where he talked about the future of Marvel after the release of Fantastic Four: The First Steps. While addressing the audience, he also talked about how the X-Men will transition into the main MCU continuity.

While talking about this, he confirmed that the members of X-Men will appear in the next few projects on the MCU’s slate and everything will lead to the mutants appearing in Avengers: Secret Wars. He confirmed that following the events of Secret Wars, Marvel will usher in a new age of mutants and X-Men.

“I think you will see that continues in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men. Again, [it’s] one of those dreams come true. We finally have the X-Men back.” – Kevin Feige

The next release from Marvel is What If…? Season 3 and looking at how mutants have been included in the series, especially Storm, it’s safe to say that the inclusion of X-Men has begun. We already know that X-Men’97 Season 2 is in the works at Marvel Studios and the way people are pleading with Marvel to make a Gambit movie is proof that people are ready with their arms wide open to welcome the X-Men in MCU and now it’s only a matter of time before it happens.