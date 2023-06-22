Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 Indian Launch Date Revealed

Motorola recently unveiled its highly anticipated foldable phones, the Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40 in China and globally, and now it’s time for these phones to reach India. After a recent teaser, the company has now confirmed the Indian launch date of the Razr 40 series. Have a look at the details below.

Motorola Razr 40 Series Coming to India Soon

Motorola has revealed that the Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40 will launch in India on July 3 to compete with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (even the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5). The company has listed both devices on its website and has even revealed their details.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the elder sibling and comes with a big 3.6-inch pOLED outer display with a 144Hz refresh rate as its main highlight. The inner screen spans 6.9 inches and is also pOLED in nature with support for a 144Hz refresh rate.

The foldable phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, gets a 3,800mAh battery with a 30W fast charger, and runs Android 13. It has dual rear cameras (12MP+13MP), a 32MP selfie shooter, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and much more. The Razr 40 Ultra will be available in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colors.

As for the vanilla Razr 40, it includes the mid-range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 chipset, a smaller 1.5-inch outer display with a 6.9-inch primary display (both being pOLED in nature and supporting a 144Hz refresh rate), and a bigger 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging. There are 64MP dual rear cameras, along with a 32MP selfie snapper, dual stereo speakers, and much more. The Razr 40 will come in Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac, and Sage Green colors.

The Motorola Razr 40 series will be available via Amazon. While we know all the details in its entirety, the price, which is the main part, is still behind the curtains. Given the starting price of CNY 3,999, we can expect the new Motorola foldable phones to start at under Rs 70,000, which can be very exciting.

It remains to be seen what really happens. So, stay tuned to this space. Are you excited about the new Motorola Razr 40 foldable smartphones? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra