Motorola’s New Foldable Phones Teased to Arrive in India Soon

Motorola recently unveiled its rumored set of foldable phones — the Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40 in China as well as globally. For those who were wondering when will these arrive in India, it seems like the time has come! Motorola has teased the launch, suggesting that it may happen super soon. Check out the details below.

Motorola Razr 40 Series Coming to India Soon

Motorola took to Twitter to announce that its new foldable phones are coming to India soon. Although, it didn’t reveal which ones, we expect the arrival of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Chances are that both of them will reach the Indian shores. A #FLIPin' awesome gift awaits. Coming soon to India. #FlipTheScript— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 2, 2023

It is also revealed that the upcoming Razr foldable phone(s) will be available to buy via Amazon. This all but confirms that a launch is all set to take place soon, possibly by the end of this month. We are still awaiting an official word on this, so, be patient.

As for what to expect, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (Razr+ in the US) falls in the high-end category and carries the largest outer display for a clamshell foldable phone till now. It spans 3.6 inches, is AMOLED in nature, and supports a 144Hz refresh rate. There are plenty of customization options available to make more use of it. There is a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device has a 3,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging and wireless charging too, Android 13, eSIM support, 12MP rear cameras, and much more. The vanilla Motorola Razr (Razr 2023 for the US) gets a smaller 1.5-inch outer screen, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 64MP dual rear cameras, a 4,200mAh battery, and more. There’s no word on the Indian price but it could be competitive to take on Samsung and Oppo.

Since a teaser is now out, we expect more on this in the coming days. So, stay tuned for more updates. Also, are you excited about the new Motorola foldable phones in India? Let us know in the comments below.