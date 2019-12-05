Motorola took a bold step and delivered to us the Moto Razr foldable earlier last month. I know, a lot of you are still reeling from that drool-worthy launch. But, Motorola has today expanded its Moto One series with the launch of its much-rumored pop-up camera phone.

Dubbed the Motorola One Hyper, this is Motorola’s first phone with an almost bezel-less design, no notch or punch-hole, and a pop-up selfie camera. This is also the company’s first-ever phone to feature a 64MP camera, so without further ado, let’s check out all of Motorola One Hyper’s specifications:

Motorola One Hyper: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Motorola is late to jump on the pop-up camera bandwagon. It’s keeping the design fresh by adding a gradient that follows the camera system and a physical fingerprint sensor. On the front, you will no longer find any intrusion – notch or punch-hole.

Motorola has pushed the bezels to the minimum all-around, except for the huge chin. It has included a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display, with a 2340×1080 pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and 90% screen-to-body ratio. Motorola One Hyper has a super clean look on the front.

Motorola One Hyper isn’t a flagship smartphone. The leaks were totally on point and the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset (the same chipset we find in the Redmi Note 7 Pro). It’s coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, Motorola One Hyper features a dual-camera setup on the rear. It includes a primary 64MP sensor with Night Vision and Quad Pixel technology (output is 16MP photos) and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 118-degree field-of-view (FOV). There’s also laser autofocus technology on board for instant focusing – even in the dark. The pop-up selfie camera is a 32MP shooter.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery pack but another highlight of the Motorola One Hyper is the super-fast 45W hyper charging on board. There’s a USB Type-C charging port, along with all essential connectivity options, in tow as well.

Price and Availability

Motorola One Hyper has been priced at $399 in the United States and will go on sale starting from December 4. There’s currently no information on when Motorola will be bringing its pop-up camera phone to international markets. But since it has launched almost every One series smartphone in India, we look forward to Motorola One Hyper.