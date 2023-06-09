Motorola Envision X 4K QLED TVs Launched at Under Rs 40,000

Motorola has launched its new Envision X smart TVs in India in partnership with Flipkart. The new TVs come with a 4K QLED display and support for Dolby Atmos and Google TV as some of the key highlights that can lure you easily. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Motorola Envision X: Specs and Features

Motorola’s new Envision X TV range offers a bezel-less design and includes 55-inch and 65-inch screen size options. Both feature a 4K QLED display, which supports the QuantumGlow technology for bright and vibrant colors. It can reproduce 1.07 billion colors.

The display comes with Dolby Vision, 350 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide color gamut. There’s also support for a 178-degree viewing angle and backlight dimming.

Under the hood, there’s a quad-core MediaTek processor and a built-in GPU, along with 2GB of RAM. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, mini AV, RF, Optical, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth too.

For the audio part, the new Motorola Envision X TVs have dual 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos and 3D surround sound. The smart TVs also have AI-backed audio and video optimizations. You get to try 6 picture and 4 sound modes as per the content being played.

Google TV, while providing access to a plethora of apps and games (like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar) gives you content recommendations with the help of AI. You can also use the screen mirroring feature and access Google Assistant. The Envision X TVs also come with smart remote control.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Envision X series is priced at Rs 30,999 for the 55-inch model and Rs 39,999 for the 65-inch model. These are now available to buy via Flipkart. As a special launch offer, you can get up to Rs 5,000 off on the 55-inch model and up to Rs 10,000 off on the 65-inch version.