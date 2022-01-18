Moto Tab G70 with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 11-inch 2K Display Launched in India

As more tech companies continue to see value in launching tablets, the market for tablets in India has been thriving lately. With an aim to offer more options to the users, Motorola has now launched the Moto Tab G70 in India. The mid-range tablet was confirmed to launch in India recently and even had a dedicated Flipkart microsite set up weeks ago. Here are all the details you should know.

Moto Tab G70: Specs and Features

The Moto Tab G70 LTE comes just months after Motorola launched its Tab G20 tablet in India. However, unlike the budget-focused Moto Tab G20, the Tab G70 targets the mid-range segment with better features and a stylish form factor.

Starting with its design, the Tab G70 comes flaunts a sleek and stylish dual-tone design and comes with an aluminum alloy chassis. There is a single 13MP camera along with the Motorola logo at the back. At the front, you will find an 11-inch IPS LCD screen, along with an 8MP selfie snapper.

The display is one of the highlights of the Moto Tab G70 as it can produce 2K content, supports 400 nits of peak brightness, and is TUV Rheinland-certified for reducing stress on the eyes.

Under the hood, the Moto Tab G70 relies on the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, an octa-core processor based on the 12nm architecture, for its performance needs. The chipset comes with an integrated Mali-G76 GPU, as well as the newer ARM Cortex-A76 efficiency cores. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, which you can expand up to 1TB using the onboard microSD slot.

The Moto Tab G70 LTE packs a massive 7,700mAh battery with support for 20W Rapid Charging. The company says that the device can last for 15 hours on a single charge with regular usage. It will run a near-stock Android 11 version out of the box. It also has a built-in quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive content viewing experience.

Other than these, the Moto Tab G70 has support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5.1, a physical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, and an IP52 rating for water resistance. Furthermore, the tablet comes with a dedicated Google Entertainment Space to access songs, movies, games, and more in one place.

Price and Availability

The Moto Tab G70 aims to compete with the Nokia T20 Tablet and is priced at Rs 21,999 in India. It comes in a single Cyber Teal color option and will be available to buy exclusively via Flipkart. It is currently up for pre-order and interested buyers can pre-book it at Rs 21,249 during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale, which will end on January 22. Users can also get a 10% instant discount on the use of ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

If you were looking for a mid-range tablet device for your professional or digital education needs, check out the Moto Tab G70 on Flipkart. Also, let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.