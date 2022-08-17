Moto Tab g62 with Android 12, Snapdragon 680 Launched in India

As announced last week, Motorola has now introduced another tablet in India called the Moto Tab g62. The tablet comes with a Snapdragon 680 chipset and Android 12, among other things, and competes with the likes of the Realme Pad X, the Oppo Pad Air, and more in the country. Check out the details below.

Moto Tab g62: Specs and Features

The Moto Tab g62 has a sleek aluminum body and features a dual-tone finish at the back. The front gets a 10.6-inch 2K+ IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, traditional 60Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 220ppi. Although, there are visible bezels! The Tab g62 comes with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video HD content certiﬁcations, along with TÜV certified eye protection.

Under the helm, lies the octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a memory card. The camera department comprises a rear and a front camera, both rated at 8MP. There’s support for 1080p videos, Dual Capture, Portrait mode, HDR, Face Beauty, and more camera features.

The Moto Tab g62 is backed by a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging. As mentioned earlier, it runs near-stock Android 12.

The Motorola tablet comes with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth version 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, and Face Unlock. It comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants and has an IP52 rating.

Price and Availability

The Moto Tab g62 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 17,999 for the LTE variant. While the Wi-Fi model is now up for grabs, the LTE model is available for pre-order and will be available, starting August 22 via Flipkart.

The Moto Tab g62 comes in a single Frost Blue color.