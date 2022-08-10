Moto Tab g62 with 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 Launching on 17th August in India

Slowly becoming a fan-favorite brand in the budget and mid-range smartphone segment in India, Motorola doesn’t want to pace itself and continue to expand its offerings in the market. After the moto g32 and the upcoming moto g62 (launching tomorrow), the company is also going to add a new tablet to its portfolio in India next week. The Moto Tab g62 will make its India debut on August 17th, so let’s look at all the features it will offer.

Though Motorola is yet to tweet about the launch of its next tablet in India, a dedicated microsite for the Moto Tab g62 has gone live over on Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart. It not only confirms the August 17 launch date, but also gives us a close look at the design and a variety of Moto Tab g62’s specifications.

Moto Tab g62 Specs and Features

Starting with the design, Motorola is carrying forward the same dual-tone design that we saw in the Moto Tab g70 earlier this year. It also looks like the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) that launched globally earlier this year. Also, you get a aluminum metal design, which gives this tablet a premium finish.

As for the specifications, the Moto Tab g62 features a 10.6-inch 2K IPS LCD display with a 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support and Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers here.

As for the cameras, this Motorola tablet includes an 8MP auto-focus camera on the rear and an 8MP fixed focus camera on the front. Also, the Tab g62 supports all the essential connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and more. It runs Android 12 out of the box, with a near stock experience, which is amazing. You also get additional features like Kids Space, a Special Reading mode, and more.

As per the Flipkart listing, the Moto Tab g62 will come in two variants – Wi-Fi and 4G LTE. There is no word on the pricing and availability details yet, so stay tuned for more information.