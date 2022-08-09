Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched in India

Motorola is on a launch spree when it comes to budget phones. The company recently launched the Moto G42 and has now launched the new Moto G32 in India. The device comes with a 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and more. Have a look at the price, features, and more details.

Moto G32: Specs and Features

The Moto G32 moves away from the standard rectangular camera arrangement at the back and goes for a square-shaped camera hump with two big and one small camera housings. The front gets a center-placed hole.

It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Full HD+ screen resolution, a pixel density of 405ppi, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Along with the Snapdragon 680 SoC, there’s the Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card.

As for the cameras, there are three in number, including a 50MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide and depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The setup supports an LED flash too. Features such as Night Vision, Dual Capture, Portrait mode, HDR, slow-motion videos, video stabilization, and more are also included. The phone gets a 16MP front camera.

The Moto G32 gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery and there’s support for a 33W TurboPower charger in the box. It runs near-stock Android 12. It is assured to get Android 13 and 3 years of security updates.

Additional details include dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP52 water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, 2×2 MIMO, and more.

Price and Availability

The Moto G32 is priced at Rs 12,999 and will be up for grabs, starting August 16 via Flipkart and leading retail stores.

As an introductory offer, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,250 on the use of HDFC Bank credit cards for a price of Rs 11,749. Plus, buyers can get Jio benefits of Rs 2,559 (Rs 2,000 cashback and a discount of Rs 559 on the ZEE5 yearly subscription).

The Moto G32 is available in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver colors.